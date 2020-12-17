Efforts to roll back rules requiring safer disposal of toxic coal ash was an exercise in futility. It was a waste of tax dollars revising the rules in the first instance, and it will be an even greater waste defending legal challenges.
The 2015 coal ash disposal rules were developed in response to a large coal ash spill that occurred in 2008, when a power plant operated by the Tennessee Valley Authority near Kingston, Tennessee, flooded more than 300 acres of land. About 1.5 million tons of toxic coal ash spilled into the Emory and Clinch rivers, poisoning the land, the water, the wildlife and those tasked with the cleanup.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency spent the next eight years assessing the risks of coal ash disposal methods and developing disposal standards that included safeguards for public health and the environment. The 2015 Coal Combustible Residuals Rule included compromises struck with the electric utilities industry.
The rule required utilities to cease disposal of coal ash in unlined or leaking impoundments and other dangerous locations by April 2019 and initiate closure of those coal ash ponds, some of which are in Oklahoma or just upstream. There are more than 50 coal ash ponds classified as "high hazard dams," meaning failure would cause loss of life, and more than 175 considered "significant hazard dams," which means failure would result with significant economic or environmental damage.
Earthjustice lawyers, who represent a number of organizations challenging the rollback of this rule, say exposure to the chemicals and heavy metals found in coal ash can cause cancer, neurological impairments, developmental and reproductive issues, blood disease, thyroid damage, liver disease and more. Toxic coal ash, when disposed of improperly, threatens drinking water resources, endangers communities and ecosystems.
The rollback of the 2015 coal ash rule delays protection of public health and these critical resources until as late as 2038. During that time, utilities could dump tens of millions of tons of toxic wastes into coal ash ponds already leaking carcinogens like arsenic, cadmium and chromium, and neurotoxins like lead, mercury and lithium.
Utilities favor the rollback because dumping wet coal ash in existing pits costs less in the short term than dry disposal of coal ash in landfills. But this is an issue that demands long-term considerations because the costs of improper disposal will be born not by the utilities but by those poisoned by bad business practices.
