Muskogee — indeed, the nation — lost a giant with the passing of Dr. Tom Coburn, a self-described country doctor-turned-citizen legislator who remained true to his principles throughout life.
His steadfast adherence to his core beliefs and values earned him the respect of even those who did not agree with his conservative politics. Those he mentored and colleagues remember Coburn as a man who “had deep and meaningful friendships with people from all political and personal backgrounds.”
Coburn honed his reputation as fiscal hawk and a rigorous leader on matters of congressional oversight even when doing so rubbed fellow Republicans the wrong way. During an interview with CBS correspondent Lesley Stahl for a “60 Minutes” segment that aired in 2014, Coburn said many of those who have seized power in Congress “make decisions every day that benefit their career rather than the country.”
“And that’s what’s so sickening about Washington,” Coburn said. “To me, it’s about our future — it’s not about the politicians — and we’ve switched things around where now it’s about the politicians and not the future of the country.”
The Muskogee obstetrician who delivered more than 4,000 babies into the world decided to run for Congress after learning former U.S. Rep. Mike Synar, a Muskogee Democrat, wanted to nationalize health care. He made a pledge to serve only three terms in the U.S. House of Representatives and being a man of his word he followed through on his promise.
When Coburn cut the second of his two terms in the U.S. Senate short by two years due to ongoing health concerns he was remembered by supporters and critics alike as an example of a man who took to Washington the core values of his hometown and staved off the corrupting influence of power. He will stand long after he’s gone as an example of what’s right when there are too many examples of what’s wrong with government.
The best that can be done to honor the legacy of Dr. Coburn, a man who touched so many lives in our hometown, is serve with honor, integrity and compassion in everything we do and always remain true to core principles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.