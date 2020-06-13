Public health experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated guidelines for a nation trying to reopen its economy while dealing with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that is far from over.
CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield emphasized the need to “embrace recommendations for social distancing, hand washing and wearing face coverings.” Dr. Jay C. Butler, the agency’s deputy director of infectious disease and COVID-19 response incident manager, said every activity that involves interacting with others increases the risk of transmission or contagion, so “we ask everybody to follow the guidance of states and follow social distancing.”
We couldn’t agree more, considering the Oklahoma State Health Department reported on Friday the largest one-day total for new COVID-19 cases since the first case was reported publicly on March 6. In addition to the 222 cases being added to the state’s cumulative total that is heading toward 8,000, the state’s weekly epidemiological report shows the number of new cases have increased each week since Gov. Kevin Stitt implemented the third phase of his plan to reopen the state.
Of course, an increase of new cases was expected with increased mobility and contact with others during public encounters and interaction. But an 8% increase of new cases reported following the first week of Phase 3 activity, and a 12% increase the second week — that calculation does not include the one-day spike of 222 new cases — along with two consecutive weeks of increased COVID-19 hospitalizations may be unsustainable.
Oklahoma’s public health officials, in the weekly epidemiology report published before the CDC director briefed the media Friday about updated guidance for the pandemic response, said the “need to physically distance, wear a mask, wash hands often, and adhere to instructions to quarantine and isolate remain critically important.”
Updated guidance included recommendations for large gatherings, which generally were discouraged. Butler said a general rule of thumb that should be followed by all — especially in communities experiencing a resurgence in new cases — is the risk of exposure and transmission increases along with the number of people, the length of interaction, and closer the contact.
Our governor recognized that when he issued an executive order in late April, adopting the Open Up and Recover Safely Plan. The OURS Plan, as part of its third-phase guidelines, calls on Oklahomans to minimize the time they spend in crowded environments and continue following CDC guidelines for social distancing.
State health officials, in the epidemiology report published this week, reported the increased number of COVID-19 cases can be attributed to “both ongoing community transmission and outbreaks that affect specific populations.” The threat of COVID-19, they report, “still exists, and we anticipate it to grow.”
It is important to highlight the updated guidance and data points in advance of particularly large gathering planned June 19 in Tulsa by the campaign to re-elect President Donald Trump. Presumably, the president knows about the public health risks presented by the first rally staged by his campaign since early March, when the novel coronavirus began to strangle the nation.
A disclaimer on the Trump campaign’s website, where people are directed to register for tickets to the rally, require attendees to voluntarily assume all risks related to COVID-19 exposure during the event. Those who register for tickets must agree to hold the campaign harmless should any person who attends the rally be exposed to the novel coronavirus or contract COVID-19 as a result.
Attending a crowded political rally — or a protest march, for that matter — is a personal choice, as is the waiver of personal rights to expect the operators of public venues to provide reasonably safe facilities. We encourage those who make that choice to think about their loved ones, their friends and neighbors — follow the guidelines we know will keep all of us safe and healthy.
