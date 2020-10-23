THUMBS UP to Muskogee Community Food Pantry at First United Methodist Church, 600 E. Okmulgee Ave.
When organizers realized not everyone who needs their assistance could get there during the day, they began offering evening hours one day a week. During the week, the pantry is open 1 to 3 p.m. four days a week. They've added 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays.
“But there is a group of people who work, who cannot make it through the day, who are still at risk of going hungry,” said Cindy McAdoo, pantry board secretary. “We’re trying to reach out to meet that group and be available to them.”
The pantry served 225 families in September and 248 in August, she said.
The pantry is in need of volunteers and will happily accept donations of monetary and canned food donations, so this is a great way to help out our neighbors who are struggling.
• • •
THUMBS UP to all of the people who helped out with 26th annual Boo on the Flu.
That includes Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee Auxiliary, the Muskogee Medical Foundation, the Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology Nursing Department, Indian Capital Technology Center and Ched Wetz, who organized the first Boo on the Flu in 1995.
Jodi Campbell, an instructor at OSUIT, said the school's 10-year relationship with the event is very beneficial for students as well as the people who get vaccinated.
“It’s been such a great experience for our students that we keep coming back every year,” she said. “I’ve been out here when it’s pouring rain, I’ve been out here when it’s freezing cold."
No matter what the weather, these groups answer the call to vaccinate against the flu every year, and we thank you.
