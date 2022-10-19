Residents at Fair Haven Manor really enjoy seeing little ones dressed up for Halloween and are accepting candy or monetary donations to purchase candy with the hopes of attracting trick-or-treaters.
Some of the senior citizen residents of Fair Haven Manor rarely get visitors and miss seeing the joy Halloween brings to youngsters.
Phyllis Craighead wants to make sure she and other Fair Haven residents get to enjoy having Halloween visitors. Craighead began saving up so that she could spend about $400 last year on candy because residents complained that children didn’t come by to trick-or-treat like they used to.
And the trick-or-treaters responded by turning out in droves. Craighead said she ran out of candy and restocked several times before the night was over.
Craighead, who is disabled, received donations from other residents and already has some candy for this year. But she doesn’t want to take a chance of running out and is accepting donations from the community.
We would encourage people to pitch in and help Craighead and other residents at Fair Haven to have a memorable holiday, one that brings smiles to the faces of the residents and the trick-or-treaters. And if you can’t help, take your trick-or-treaters by to get some candy and bring a little joy to residents.
IF YOU GO
WHAT: Fair Haven trick ot treating.
WHERE: 500 Dayton St.
WHEN: 5-10 p.m. Oct. 31.
ETC.: If you would like to donate candy, contact Fair Haven Manor at (918) 682-4300.
