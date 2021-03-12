THUMBS UP to city leaders, businesses and churches who are helping Muskogee residents get their COVID-19 vaccinations.
The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center will serve as a vaccination site on Thursdays.
Deputy Mayor Derrick Reed said opening the King Center as a vaccination POD gives “a voice to the voiceless” — residents who lacked internet access, the technology or skills to navigate the online portal set up by the state to schedule vaccinations. After fielding calls from those constituents, Reed said he spoke with Rep. Avery Frix, who helped coordinate efforts at the state level.
“I believe this vaccine is the road that will lead us back to normalcy,” Reed said. “Like Mayor (Marlon) Coleman, I have received both of my vaccinations, and I didn’t have any side effects ..., so I encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity.”
Mayor Marlon Coleman said he hopes the addition of the community center as a vaccination site will help the city “get as close as we can to have 50% to 60% of our community vaccinated by the beginning of May.”
The sooner everyone is vaccinated, the sooner we can all get back to normal. Get your vaccination and encourage your family and friends to get theirs, as well. It could be the difference between life and death.
• • •
THUMBS UP to Hilldale District Teacher of the Year, Nathan Yarbrough.
Yarbrough teaches the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) program at Hilldale High School. He also teaches a “life after high school” class for seniors and coordinates Hilldale’s career internship program.
High School Principal Josh Nixon praised Yarbrough’s desire to help.
“He’s always willing to help, no matter what it is,” Nixon said. “Anything he can do to help around here, he does. He doesn’t complain about it. He sees something he needs to do and he does it.”
“He relates so well with kids,” Nixon said. “He understands kids and what makes them tick. That’s a great quality to have as a teacher.”
How fortunate for the school district to have Yarbrough, who also is a 2005 Hilldale graduate. Many students go on to college and find work elsewhere. We're happy to see that Yarbrough found his way back to Hilldale.
