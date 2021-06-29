A recent summit to teach how to deal with trauma drew a crowd of volunteers, educators and law enforcement officers, and we think it should be an annual event.
Hope Through Healing Trauma Informed Community Summit was held Friday at the Muskogee Civic Center.
Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteer coordinator Megan Yocham said she will be able to use what she learned when working with the public. Advocates assist children who are involved in the court system.
The day-long summit was sponsored by Neighbors Building Neighborhoods in partnership with Kids’ Space, Fostering Hope, and Restoration Behavioral Health.
Participants learned how to help children or adults dealing with traumatic events. Licensed Professional Counselor Erin Graybill Goss stressed the value of expressing genuine warmth and compassion while dealing with them. She said it is important to help the traumatized person focus on the present, what’s happening now. Controlled, deep breathing also helps.
Participants said they see how trauma affects people they encounter, and they also recognized the need for understanding, compassion and empathy.
Educators said they see trauma manifested through behavior problems and meltdowns at school, and they learned how it differs with each child. They also learned how to address problems with compassion and learn how to get children the help they need.
Tony Goetz Elementary School Principal Sarah McWilliams said the school district provided the trauma-informed training.
“We’re looking at incorporating social-emotional learning curriculum into our classrooms,” she said.
At some point in life, everyone needs help. And when dealing with traumatic situations, one word keeps popping up — compassion. Compassion can go a long way when trying to help someone deal with trauma. Compassion allows the traumatized person a chance to speak, to collect their thoughts, to try to understand how to deal with the situation.
An annual event could reach a new group of people every year. Compassion enables us to understand others as we seek to help relieve suffering. Even if we are not the ones dealing with people who have been involved in a traumatic situation, we all should learn compassion.
