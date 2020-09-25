THUMBS UP to Lake Area United Way and OG&E, who worked with the Feed the Children to hold a pop-up teacher store Sept. 19.
More than 160 teachers had signed up, and more were expected to. The store was open to any school teacher or school librarian with a proper school ID.
The teacher store is funded by donations and sponsorships from area donors. Feed the Children provided most of the supplies.
Lake Area United Way conducted a campaign in which businesses and organizations collected school supplies for the store. The United Way also encouraged monetary donations.
THUMBS UP to Bacone College for finding ways to remain COVID-19 free.
All students had to have negative COVID-19 tests when school began Aug. 9. Bacone also instituted a 10 p.m. curfew to limit time away from the school.
The college has allowed food truck vendors to reserve a spot one night a week so students can grab a bite between 8 p.m. and midnight because the dining hall closes at 6:30 p.m. This helps keep students from leaving campus and becoming exposed to COVID-19 at another location.
The school also has offered on-campus activities, such as a 3-on-3 tournament and a kickball tournament. They have planned a couple of movie nights to help keep students entertained.
Kaila Harjo, Bacone vice president of student affairs, said students have been receptive to and respectable of the curfew. That's good, because it is up to students to do their part to remain COVID-free.
