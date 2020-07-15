Congratulations to Tony and Linda Nichols for receiving the Oklahoma Centennial Ranch Award.
The Nichols own Muleshoe Ranch in Wainwright, and the ranch has been in their family since Tony’s grandfather, E.T. Werhan, settled the land in 1915.
The Nichols’ award is a true honor that not many people can receive. To qualify for a Centennial Farm or Ranch Award, a property must be occupied by a family member for at least 100 years and must currently be operated or occupied by a family member or leased out by a family member. The property must include a minimum of 40 acres and gross annual sales of at least $1,000.
The award is sponsored by the Oklahoma Historical Society and the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry. In the 31 years they have sponsored the award, only three have been given in Muskogee County.
“The recognition simply highlights what our family has cherished for seven generations: being good stewards of the land and animals with which God has entrusted us,” said Jodi Cole, Tony and Linda Nichols’ daughter.
Farming and ranching are difficult jobs. There are no days off, the work is hard, and the weather makes a hard job even harder. But Muskogee County residents Tony and Linda Nichols are dedicated to their lifestyle. They love the land.
And we’re happy there are people like the Nichols. If it weren’t for farmers and ranchers, this country would shut down, and people would starve. They feed America. And we are grateful.
