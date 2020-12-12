Oklahoma's contact tracing does not appear to be working — at least not working how it is supposed to work.
An increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases created backlogs in Oklahoma's case investigations and contact tracing program.
Both are considered key tools in slowing the spread of the coronavirus. Ideally, a person who tests positive for the coronavirus will be contacted by a case investigator within a day or two after the test results are known to learn who that person has been in contact with and warn them that they have been exposed.
But that's not working out as planned.
District 2 Commissioner Stephen Wright recently completed a two-week isolation period after testing positive without hearing anything from public health workers. He said Monday that he never was contacted by a case investigation specialist.
In July, Oklahoma had 300 contact tracers and case investigators, and 160 additional staff were being trained at a call center in Oklahoma City. The ramped up efforts included a text messaging system.
But it isn't working for everyone.
State Epidemiologist Jared Taylor said it would not be surprising "to hear there's a reasonable proportion of individuals who have not had that contact now." He also said as they got further and further behind and it became impossible to keep up.
So, the state adopted a "first-in, first-out approach" to improve the functionality of its case investigation program. If there are positive tests results that did not get completed one day, the following day case investigators will move forward with new test results rather than complete those that remained from the previous day. Some Oklahomans won't hear from state contact tracers.
So, the lesson is this: If you test positive, make a list of everyone you have had contact with, reach out to them and encourage them to get tested.
