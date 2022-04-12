Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt continues to attack Native Americans because of the McGirt decision that puts prosecution of Native-related criminal cases in the hands of the federal government.
We believe Stitt is confused. He said in an interview on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that there were two sets of laws in Oklahoma, depending on if a person was Native American following the July 2020 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma that changed criminal jurisdiction.
And that is all that has changed — jurisdiction. People are still being prosecuted, just in a different court. Stitt's problem is that it is no longer the state's jurisdiction.
But the biggest problem as a result of McGirt is the lack of cooperation on the part of the state to work with tribes in Oklahoma to sort out the issues.
In August 2021, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals said the McGirt ruling could not be used retroactively in cases where the defendant has exhausted all appeals and a final judgment issued. This was one of Stitt's biggest complaints — that some criminal sentences had been vacated, causing the state to release inmates who should not have been released.
That's true, but with the OCCA ruling, that problem is solved.
The tribes are simply seeking cooperation on the part of the state (and the governor) to move forward following an historic ruling.
