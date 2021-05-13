A stubborn sheriff and recent appeals court undermines state laws intended to ensure transparency in government and demands an immediate legislative response.
Judge E. Bay Mitchell, in an opinion issued April 30 on behalf of a three-judge panel of the Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals, determined the Open Records Act imposes no duty that requires public officials to receive or respond to requests by email. Public officials must "do nothing more" than make records available for inspection or copying, but access must be "prompt" and "reasonable."
An assistant professor of journalism at Marquette University in Milwaukee prosecuted the lawsuit after his students requested New Year's holiday reports from Custer County Sheriff Kenneth Tidwell. The sheriff said the reports would be made available, but he refused to send them by email — students would have to travel 950 miles to pick them up during regular business hours.
We agree with Professor A. Jay Wagner, who contends this narrow and mechanical interpretation of the Oklahoma Open Records Act, if it is allowed to stand, undermines the law "in its entirety." The purpose of the law is to promote a public policy expressly stated by the law: "that all political power is inherent in the people" who "are vested with the inherent right to know and be fully informed about their government."
The court looks at the "plain language" of the statute to divine legislative intent, noting its use of the "passive voice strongly implies" no intent to prescribe a manner of delivery. The statute requires "nothing more" of public officials than to make records "available for inspection, copying and reproduction."
While looking at the plain language of a statute seems reasonable, allowing those words to be used in way that undermines the purposes of the law would be absurd — as it is here. The sheriff searched for and found the records, demanded they be picked up in person during regular business hours but produced them later during a hearing after a lawsuit was filed, and had a history of responding by email to records request filed by others.
The sheriff's concerns about the request opening the door to numerous requests in the future that might overwhelm his staff are understandable. The law, however, contemplates such situations by authorizing the assessment of reasonable fees to cover the costs of searches and copying expenses.
Mitchell states in his opinion that Wagner's request was "simple," and Tidwell could have complied "easily." But the appellate court panel determined lawmakers opted for flexibility, and while "an agency is entirely free to embrace requests by email, it is not required to do so."
The people "are vested with the inherent right to know and be fully informed about their government." Responding to some requests by email and not others is a denial of that right and should not be allowed.
If courts are going to construe the Open Records Act in a way that provides "flexibility" for agencies and less transparency in government, lawmakers must amend it. They must make it clear officials cannot hobble access to records by imposing unreasonable restrictions on how they are delivered.
