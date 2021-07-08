District Judge Bret Smith is right to be concerned about the needs of the Muskogee County Courthouse.
Smith recently asked Muskogee County Board of Commissioners to set aside money in next year's budget for improvements.
Wi-Fi and furnishings are two of the items on Smith's list. As everyone tried to make it through the pandemic with as little contact as possible, courthouse officials discovered that without Wi-Fi, it limits what can be done.
“The Department of Corrections is encouraging the use of video conferencing — we can’t do that in our courtrooms, we don’t even have a smart TV,” Smith said.
District 3 Commissioner Kenny Payne said he believed there would be about $100,000 in the fiscal year 2022 budget “for incidentals like that.”
Smith said some funding was secured from the Oklahoma Bar Foundation that will be used to equip two courtrooms with video conferencing capabilities.
That still leaves other courtrooms without those capabilities. And, Smith also is concerned about carpeting, window leaks, and the fire suppression system in the building. Tattered carpeting can be a trip hazard. Window leaks make the heat and air system work harder. And a fire suppression system is essential to keeping the occupants safe.
The courthouse represents all of Muskogee County. Not just the city of Muskogee, but the entire county. We all have an investment in the Muskogee County Courthouse. Our tax dollars are at work there every day. As long as we look at upkeep of the courthouse as "incidentals" we can never make progress.
We hope that the courthouse is considered a priority to make the building, as Smith said, a “proper facility for the public to come and conduct business.”
