Effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic can be felt throughout our community.
There have been 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Muskogee County and, tragically, two deaths — as of Thursday morning.
We have been asked to shelter at home to help curtail the spread of the coronavirus. Restaurants have moved to take-home or delivery only.
All non-essential businesses have been shuttered. Unemployment claims have risen.
Your world — your “normal” — has changed.
The effects of the pandemic have changed the way the Phoenix operates, too.
We have temporarily closed our lobby. Payments may be made over the phone or dropped in our box midway down Lombard Street between Court and Wall streets.
Many of our advertising partners — both locally and nationally — have curtailed their spending. That, in turn, has affected the Phoenix.
We have had to tighten our fiscal belts, too. We have cut expenses to match these trying times.
Among other measures we have undertaken or will undertake — we have reduced the number of pages.
We have made adjustments in what we cover. Without high school, college or professional sports, we have cut back on our coverage.
We have paused or altered the way we report education and arts and entertainment.
As we are certain our readers can tell, we have focused much of our resources and energies on producing the best possible hyperlocal coverage of the global pandemic.
We have added a daily health page dedicated to information you need for these extraordinary times.
The Muskogee Phoenix staff — our family — is dedicated to helping you and your family make the best of a bad situation. Toward that end, all our expanded COVID-19 breaking news coverage can be read — free of charge — on our website: www.muskogeephoenix.com.
We are here to serve you. We welcome any information, news tips or feedback. Please contact us at news@muskogeephoenix.com; P.O. Box 1968, Muskogee, OK 74402; or drop a note in the box on Lombard Street.
We stand with you. We humbly ask for your support as we navigate the next few months.
We are on the job now. We will be on the job when this crisis abates.
Thank you to all our loyal readers and advertisers.
