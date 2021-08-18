Experts are discussing the possibility of getting a booster following the two COVID-19 vaccines many have had, and if the medical profession says we need boosters, then we should get them.
We all thought the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines would protect everyone from getting the potentially deadly disease, but science is telling us a booster might be in order.
The Delta variant has proven to be a force to be reckoned with. It’s hospitalizing children. And as it turns out, even people vaccinated can spread it.
Yes, in some areas, we are returning to masks. It’s not political, despite what some people believe. It’s not a trick. It’s not a joke. Nobody is trying to pull the wool over your eyes.
Other states are leading the way in trying to get people vaccinated. In New York City, if you want to eat at a restaurant, go to the gym or any other place where people gather, people are required to show proof that they have at least had the first vaccination. Employees in those businesses also must be vaccinated or they could be fired.
According to a story by The Associated Press, since New York City made its announcement, San Francisco and New Orleans have followed suit with policies to exclude the unvaccinated from some businesses. Los Angeles is considering similar measures.
We have the vaccines. We know that they can save lives. We know that even with the vaccines, some people will get COVID-19 anyway, but it certainly won’t be the full-strength version of the virus. Even people who did not believe in the vaccines are getting them after experiencing the loss of a loved one or after seeing how hard it is to recover from it.
Get the vaccine. If doctors find that we need a booster, get it. Wear your mask. Wash your hands. Do your part to help eradicate this disease.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.