Some things are opening back up, but we would remind everyone to remain vigilant and cautious. The number of coronavirus cases in Oklahoma is on the rise.
We get it. People are tired of being confined to their homes. They want to get back out and enjoy normal lives. They want to shop, eat out and enjoy recreational activities.
But, some doctors will tell you that we can expect to be confined again if we are not careful.
People should continue practicing social distancing. Hand washing should continue. Face masks should be used.
There have been 322 deaths in Oklahoma that are attributed to COVID-19. There have been 6,229 confirmed positive cases.
It's difficult to put your life on hold. It's harder to put the lives of your children on hold. The pandemic is something that most of us have never experienced before. We need to err on the side of caution. If you don't have to go out, don't. If you do go out, take the proper precautions. Remember, social distancing is the most important thing you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones. Just because certain things are reopening does not mean the pandemic is over. Don't become so comfortable that you are lax in your prevention efforts. You might not be at risk, but there are plenty of people out there who are. Their lives are worth saving.
