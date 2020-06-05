THUMBS UP to Harley Hamm and other musicians who have found a way to bring music back downtown at the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame. For the next two weeks, the music will play outdoors and will be “Rockin’ the Dock.”
“We decided to do it outside, because you can’t have too many people indoors,” said OMHOF Manager Harley Hamm, referencing COVID-19 rules that recommend social distancing.
“We’re doing it for nothing. We’re doing it for the whole town,” Hamm said.
Yes, the concerts are free, but donations are encouraged. People also are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs. Visitors also may bring their refreshments but are asked to keep the parking lot clean.
OMHOF’s dock is on the southwest end of the Frisco Depot, facing the trailhead of Centennial Trail.
Hamm began the Rockin’ the Dock series on Thursday with some friends. Other musical entertainment is planned in the upcoming weeks.
If you would like to get out of the house and enjoy some live music, head out to a free concert. And thank Hamm and his friends for sharing their music with us all.
• • •
THUMBS UP to the Muskogee Art Guild. Guild members have not let COVID-19 dampen their creative spirits. They've even found a way to sponsor an art show: "Shelter in Place Art Show."
The gallery won't be open, but new art pieces will be on display in the gallery windows. The art guild windows' displays will be rotated weekly, and the art pieces will be for sale.
In this day and age when social distancing is prominent, the art show gives residents and visitors a chance to enjoy the artwork, get out of the house and do something different.
With the world in turmoil, we all could use a little beauty and creativity in our lives right now. And if you see something you like, contact DeAnn at (970) 318-1406 or email her at deannmcdaniel@hotmail.com.
