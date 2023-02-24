THUMBS UP to two teachers this week who were honored as Teacher of the Year in their school district.
Hilldale Public Schools chose Jessica Gaylor as their Teacher of the Year. Fort Gibson chose Kirsten Harrison as their Teacher of the Year.
Gaylor is an English language coordinator at Hilldale. She saw a need to help students who speak English as a second language.
Gaylor, who was teaching third grade at the time, went above and beyond to help those students by going back to school to get certified to work with students learning English. She now works at all of Hilldale's sites to help students.
A 2003 Hilldale High graduate, Gaylor has taught at Hilldale for 15 years.
“The main goal is to make sure that we’re providing an equitable education for these students and to make sure their families are able to be involved in school,” Gaylor said. “We want to make sure education is available to every student, no matter their cultural background, their linguistic background and to let them know we want them to be successful.”
Fort Gibson's Teacher of the Year, Librarian Kirsten Harrison, said she wants students to be comfortable in the library and has found ways to reach students, as well having other teachers join in to encourage reading.
“Several years ago, she was influential in remodeling the library, making it fresh and appealing to kids,” said Fort Gibson High School Principal Ben Pemberton. “Her collection is always being refined and up to date. She does neat and interesting things, like on Valentine’s Day, she does Blind Date with a Book. She encourages kids to get something new, try it out and stay engaged in the reading process.”
She also gets other faculty involved by having “What I’m Reading” posters by each classroom, Pemberton said.
Harrison said she even posts reading ideas in bathroom stalls.
“When students are in the bathroom, they can read about the different books, they can come in and read and check them out,” she said. “It’s whatever I can do to get their attention, to notice.”
That might seem a bit odd, but it shows creativity on Harrison's part. Every child, at some point, has to use the restroom. If the posts encourage students to read, we're all for it. It's unusual, but we need more teachers who can think outside the box and find new ways to reach children.
Gaylor saw a problem, figured out a solution and did what she had to do to make it a reality. Teachers like that are invaluable. They truly love the children and love their jobs. For Gaylor, it was more of a humanitarian mission to not only help children, but to help their parents, as well.
The adjective that comes to mind to describe both of these educators is creative. They both also care deeply about their jobs and their roles in educating our children. Those qualities are what make these teachers an example for others in their field. We salute them for their initiative and their dedication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.