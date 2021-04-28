A new way to report crime in the city of Muskogee should save police officers time and provide residents with an easy way to file a report, and we think this system will be a good addition.
Muskogee's police department has the LexisNexis® Desk Officer Reporting System (DORS) online and ready to go on their website. It's really easy to use.
Residents can report things such as vandalism, harassing phone calls, identity theft, theft, vehicle burglary, lost property and vehicle tampering.
Reports can be made 24 hours per day, seven days per week, 365 days per year. Those reports can be filed from a computer, tablet or smartphone. In addition, different categories offer tips and other helpful information. For example, if you are reporting a stolen credit card, the system gives you the names and numbers of the credit bureaus and other helpful numbers. The site also gives you information about how to prevent identity theft.
But, if you would rather speak to an officer in person, you may still call police at (918) 683-8000. Or, if it's an emergency situation, you can call 911. You cannot report violent crimes such as shootings or assaults on the website.
In our busy lives, filing a report online is faster for many. You answer a few simple questions, and you're done. It gives you a case number, and you can print the report yourself. You don't have to wait on a police officer to arrive and take a statement. It also frees the officer to handle more serious calls.
All of the cases filed online will be reviewed, and if police need more information, they will contact you. And, if you don't see on the list the crime you want to report, simply call the police at their main number listed above.
We've been really spoiled by our police department. We call. They come. It's not that way everywhere. But with this new system, everybody wins — police who can devote their time to serious crime, and residents who may not have time to make a report.
WHAT TO DO
The Muskogee Police Department’s online reporting system can be found on the City of Muskogee website. Select the police department and click on the online reporting tab.
https://www.cityofmuskogee. com/departments/ police/report_a_crime.php
