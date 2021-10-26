We want to congratulate Jessie Heidlage for earning recognition as Prosecutor of the Year.
Heidlage is an assistant district attorney in Muskogee County. She was recognized during the 13th annual Awards for Excellence in Action Against Domestic Violence presentation and press conference at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City.
Muskogee County District Attorney Larry R. Edwards, who nominated Heidlage for the award, said working domestic cases can be “difficult even under the best of circumstances.”
Domestic violence cases are tricky. Many times, victims will change their minds about prosecuting a spouse or significant other. It may be because they are scared of their abuser and fear retribution. It may be because if they leave, they worry about being able to survive financially on their own.
Heidlage has found ways to earn the trust of some victims and helps them find the strength and courage to move forward with prosecution.
“Ms. Heidlage tries to build trust with victims early on so that when it comes time to prosecute they will come to court if necessary,” Edwards states in his nominating letter. “Ms. Heidlage has work(ed) diligently with local law enforcement to ensure ... we can proceed without a victim — victimless prosecutions are one (of) the best ways to break the cycle(s) of abuse.”
We wish domestic violence did not occur, but as long as it does, we are grateful Muskogee County has a prosecutor like Heidlage who is dedicated to helping residents escape the bonds of domestic violence and give those victims hope for a better future.
