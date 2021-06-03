Recent events prove there is a need to decentralize food production — shift support toward producers and smaller processors and end the stranglehold meatpacking giants have on the markets.
The novel coronavirus provided a glimpse in 2020 of how fragile that system is — livestock was destroyed and went to waste because COVID-19 wrecked regular supply chains that relied on healthy workers and safe workplaces. This week, hackers shut down production at JBS, the world's biggest meat supplier, with a ransomware attack.
Demand for small-scale meat processing trended upward during the pandemic after consumers saw instability in the grocery supply chains to which they had become accustomed. That demand came on the heels of a farm to fork initiative that had sparked interests in farmers markets before the pandemic and increased concerns about the environmental impact of factory farming.
Oklahoma State University researchers found demand for small-scale meat processing exceeded an expansion of those facilities made possible by a $10 million investment made possible by CARES Act funds. Where expansions occurred, consumers reportedly were buying meat at lower prices and finding more choices, and producers were realizing greater profits.
It may become more difficult for small-scale meat processors to compete in a post-pandemic marketplace. It will be difficult for small-scale processors to compete with the national meatpackers that can offer lower prices due to economies of scale and other costs for such things as food-safety inspectors.
While the need to stretch a dollar is understandable, small-scale agriculture may be more economical in the long run. Studies show more consumer dollars stay closer to home when they are spent to support smaller, more sustainable agricultural operations.
While the giant meatpackers and the factory farms that support them won't vanish anytime soon, policymakers must recognize the flaws of this system. Shoring up a decentralized system for which there is a demand — and one that is known to work during a crisis — is worth the investment.
