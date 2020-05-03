Crises have a way of bringing people together to unify against a common threat.
They also expose weaknesses and flaws in systems — it is no different with the COVID-19 pandemic. Global economies collapsed and businesses closed as the novel coronavirus that causes the disease spread around the world, and mitigating its impact introduced the concept of social distancing.
With the nation's gross domestic product contracting 4.8% during the first quarter, economists project much worse for the second quarter. Several states responded by lifting restrictions implemented in an attempt to mitigate the impact of the pandemic and curb transmission rates of COVID-19 as it spread through communities.
Businesses are getting the green light to reopen in areas that fall short of meeting public health guidelines requiring a two-week downward trend for new cases, hospitals with the capability to treat all patients without crisis care and a robust testing program for at-risk health care workers that includes emerging antibody testing. They also are opening at a time when most polling data show 80% of Americans oppose a rollback of these restrictions.
Trying to revive economies and protect public health and safety during a pandemic creates a tension between competing interests that thrusts upon practically every person a responsibility to make tough decisions. Employers need their workers to operate their businesses — employees in turn need an income to support themselves and their families.
A sustainable economy relies on these interdependent relationships, which can endure only if there is a mutual respect and acknowledgement of that interdependence. There appears to be some in government who would rather portray displaced workers as an overly eager crew content on collecting uncharacteristically generous unemployment benefits for a few weeks than return to work.
There appears to be some evidence of fraudulent claims being filed, but those appear to have been filed not by employees but by impostors who allegedly used another's identity. Instances of suspected fraud should be investigated, but shaming and casting blame on workers — or, for that matter, their employers — experiencing economic uncertainty and public health risks cannot be tolerated.
Gov. Kevin Stitt, as part of his three-phase plan to reopen the state, has said those who remain vulnerable to the novel coronavirus and COVID-19 don't need to return to work. That places any person collecting unemployment benefits called back to work in a predicament because they are required to accept any offer of suitable employment or risk losing those benefits.
Forcing vulnerable people to make those choices fails the test of leadership. During trying times, consideration must be given to many factors. One constant that should be remembered when decisions are being made: Every person affected is a fellow human being.
