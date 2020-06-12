THUMBS UP to Muskogee Little Theatre for pressing ahead to make sure "the show must go on."
Not even a pandemic can keep local actors, singers and dancers from putting on a production of "Grease."
Cast members logged in multiple hours at home rehearsing songs, dance steps and lines in an effort to stay safe from COVID-19.
Having a cast that consists mostly of teenagers kept the enthusiasm up, even while practicing wearing masks once they were able to get together to have true rehearsals. Some of the teens chose to participate in "Grease" rather than participate in their high school commencement ceremonies.
That's dedication.
• • •
THUMBS UP to Jessica Conley. Conley not only is the branch manager at Muskogee Public Library, she serves in the U.S. Army National Guard.
She recently returned to her work at the library after serving with the Guard in Oklahoma City assisting the state health department in distributing personal protective equipment.
“We were helping get the equipment to different medical facilities throughout the state," she said. "I personally checked the orders for every nursing home in Oklahoma.”
Conley has served in the Guard for seven years. This means her family pushes on without her while she's gone.
Clovis Conley, her husband of 17 years, takes care of daughters Annmarie, 14, and Jenny Wren, 13, while she's away.
“He has had to take care of the kids every time I’ve had to leave,” she said. “He never complains about it.”
Anyone who serves in the military or has a spouse who serves knows it’s the entire family who serves. We are grateful not only for Jessica Conley's work at the library and her work in the Guard. And we are just as grateful to her family for the time they sacrifice with her.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.