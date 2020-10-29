It was no surprise that members of a panel assembled by Gov. Kevin Stitt to examine a Supreme Court decision that found much of eastern Oklahoma retains its reservation status opted to sow “uncertainty,” but it is disappointing.
There is no surprise because the governor assembled a commission void of Native American representation. The commission put together after the McGirt v. Oklahoma ruling represents private-sector interests that have driven the state’s unsuccessful legal strategy, which predicted dire outcomes should the court find the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation defined by treaty still exists.
Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch opined for the majority that “Oklahoma and its Tribes have proven they can work successfully together as partners” during the past 113 years. “Already, the State has negotiated hundreds of intergovernmental agreements with tribes,” and many of those agreements involve issues to which the governor and those he appointed to his commission now ascribe “uncertainty.”
The McGirt decision was a narrow ruling that deals with federal criminal law. The governor must step back and recognize pessimistic predictions of “uncertainty” will prove unproductive — his strong-arm tactics to renegotiate tribal gaming compacts proved that much.
Cooperation must be the guidepost moving forward. It has proven mutually beneficial for tribes, the state and the 4 million Oklahomans who live here. Tribal gaming has an estimated $7.2 billion economic impact in the state, much of which flows into rural economies.
State leaders should quit playing to the fears of Oklahomans and capitalize on the strengths cooperation instead.
