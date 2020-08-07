Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter’s decision to ask for guidance on criminal issues arising from a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling was reasonable.
It was one of the only reasonable moves made by Oklahoma officials since McGirt v. Oklahoma was decided.
The high court held territory granted by treaties in the 1830s to the Muscogee (Creek) Nation "remains an Indian reservation for purposes of federal criminal law.”
The decision raises questions that require answers. But Oklahoma officials initially and consistently have sought to create panic.
Hunter, like Gov. Kevin Stitt and others who seem hellbent on fanning the flames of fear, should tone down their rhetoric. While the McGirt decision may cause "confusion" initially, it may be difficult to provide empirical proof the decision "created a significant amount of confusion" or that the nearly 200 prisoners seeking post-conviction relief constitutes a "flood of inmates."
Oklahoma's attorney general is correct when he says the McGirt decision "does not constitute a get out of jail free card." But when he states his case in those terms he does little but fan the flames of fear, hatred and division.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruling in McGirt undoubtedly has legal implications that will reverberate through the courts for some time. That is how our legal system works — how wrongs are righted and how rights are protected.
That is why the rule of law is so important. It ensures due process, equal protection under the law, and it spells out rights and duties that guide us toward a just and civilized society.
There is no doubt other litigants will cite the McGirt opinion for other purposes while litigating issues in future lawsuits. Those litigants will cite the opinion as precedent — it will be no different than any other decision handed down by the high court.
Some cases will unravel, as Nicole McAfee of the American Civil Liberties Union said, "a long history of broken and ignored promises." Others will plow uncharted legal ground, but the rule of law — if not forsaken — will help us form an even "more perfect union."
We cannot condone elected officials who would lead us away from that path with divisive rhetoric.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.