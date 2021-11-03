Oklahomans should be alarmed to learn that 1 in 5 public school teachers across the state plan to leave the profession at the end of the school year. State leaders should act quickly to find money to raise teachers' wages to avert a bigger crisis.
Teachers are overworked. They have so many responsibilities that they are bogged down by their workload. They spend hours upon hours working at home — preparing lessons, grading papers and uploading virtual lessons. Their personal lives suffer from the extra time spent working.
Most of the frustration teachers feel is due to wages — they are not paid enough to do their jobs. Many teachers spend their hard-earned dollars to purchase items to be used in classrooms.
Katherine Bishop, president of the Oklahoma Education Association, said the issue of low pay is hindering recruiting and retention. Teachers can find better pay and benefits in other states.
"We have to get our teacher pay up to be attractive, to help our students that are pursuing a degree in education want to enter the classroom and stay in the classroom,” Bishop said.
Lawmakers last boosted teacher pay in 2018 by an average of $6,100. That sounds like a pretty big raise, but when you've gone without raises as long as Oklahoma's teachers did, it's not as great as it sounds.
An aging workforce also is contributing to the exodus, but so are pandemic-related stressors, continuing substitute shortages and expectations that teachers take on increased workloads, Bishop said.
There are no easy answers for Oklahoma. But if 15 percent of educators polled by the OEA admit they're already job hunting, legislators better get busy finding answers to keep educators here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.