City councilors are doing what they can to help business owners stay in business during the pandemic by waiving municipal license fees, but we must all do our part to help our friends and neighbors save their businesses.
Officials estimate the loss of revenue will be about $20,000. The loss of revenue is expected to be made up through sales tax and use tax revenue that otherwise could be lost if businesses are forced to close.
We're not talking about a great deal of money. The fees range from $25 to $200, but when you rely on your business to pay your bills and feed your family, every little bit helps.
Mayor Marlon Coleman said the fee waiver will be available to more than two dozen types of businesses required to obtain municipal licenses. There will be no requirement to prove financial loss due to the pandemic.
smaller, independently owned restaurants as a group particularly hit hard by the pandemic.
This is a way the city can help businesses stay afloat. Coleman said a lot of local business owners, especially smaller, independently owned restaurants are particularly hit hard by the pandemic. These business owners have told him they’re having a hard time financially and are struggling as the pandemic worsens.
“We need to do something to try to help them stay afloat, because if a business goes under in a city the size of Muskogee the likelihood of them not coming back is much higher.”
But there's something all of us can do. Continue to shop local. Give local, small businesses the help they need.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.