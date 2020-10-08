A COVID-19 outbreak at prisons and correctional centers across the state was both predictable and preventable.
It was predictable because Oklahoma Department of Corrections delayed its decision to establish testing protocols for employees who work at those facilities. The Marshall Project, which began tracking in March the number of people in prisons who were sickened and killed by the novel coronavirus, was able to detect that prison staffers tended to get sick before prisoners.
The detection of this pattern in several states appears to confirm the potential that corrections officers could carry the coronavirus from their communities into prisons. The fact there was a greater risk of community spread within congregant settings was known already, so precautions should have been taken.
DOC officials cited concerns about their authority to mandate coronavirus testing for employees. While that may be a legitimate concern during ordinary circumstances, the COVID-19 pandemic presents a public health crisis like none we have seen in at least a century, and the health and safety of prison staffers and those in their care trump those concerns.
The Marshall Project reports at least 3,629 prisoners have contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and 10 have died. There have been 298 DOC employees sickened by the coronavirus — three of those died.
DOC officials implemented pandemic policies, which included testing of inmates prior to transfers. Reports of a failure to follow through with the testing contributed to this outbreak.
Inmates, prison employees and the public deserve better.
