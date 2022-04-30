THUMBS UP to the employees of the Muskogee Animal Shelter and the animal control officers.
The shelter, which has 49 dog kennels, has been operating at capacity since before Easter weekend.
Animal control officers deal with all types of dogs, cats and other animals when the need arises. It's not a job for everyone. It's challenging every day. Animals can be unpredictable, and they can be hard to catch. But we have some dedicated animal control officers who are patient, caring and have the animal's best interest at heart.
Shelter employees do their best to care for the pets that come in. They keep in touch with local rescues, who help when they are able. They also work with groups to transport dogs to other areas of the country.
We can all help the folks at the animal shelter by having our pets spayed or neutered.
• • •
THUMBS UP to the dozens of volunteers recently honored at the 13th Volunteer Appreciation Event by the Nonprofit Resource Center and Neighbors Building Neighborhoods.
“Volunteers get the job done,” said NBN Board President Jerry Keeley.
When no other way can be figured out and nobody else steps up to take it on, volunteers fill those gaps in so many parts of our society, Keeley said.
Local volunteers give and give and give. They help feed the hungry. They make sure children have coats, school supplies, food to eat. They organize parades and fundraisers. They make sure Muskogee children get gifts at Christmas.They go out of their way to selflessly serve the needs of others.
We appreciate their sacrifices.
