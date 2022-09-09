THUMBS UP to Cherokee Nation for providing an exhibit that focuses on Cherokee Freedmen.
The Cherokee Nation recognizes the importance of the history behind the Freedmen and why it is necessary to include their story.
The newest exhibit at the Cherokee National History Museum in downtown Tahlequah is entitled, “We Are Cherokee: Cherokee Freedmen and the Right to Citizenship.”
The exhibit, which is free to visit, celebrates the history of Cherokee Freedmen in family stories and images shared by their descendants, as well as original artwork inspired by the Freedmen experience.
The exhibit ranges from Cherokee Nation’s earliest known participation in slavery in the 18th century up to the 2017 U.S. District Court ruling that upheld the Treaty of 1866 and reaffirmed Cherokee Freedmen as citizens of the Cherokee Nation. Today, more than 11,800 citizens of Freedmen decent are enrolled in Cherokee Nation.
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in his recent column, "Any nation is a stronger nation if they tell their whole story: the tragedy, the triumph, and the chapters that are dark and difficult."
We agree and we applaud the Nation for honoring the word of their ancestors.
The Cherokee National History Museum, 101 S. Muskogee Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
THUMBS UP to to the Bedouin Shrine for hosting their Clown Car Show.
The show offers a chance for children who have been patients helped by Shriners to engage with the community for a day of fun, food and cars.
The event is set for Saturday, and if you've ever wondered about where your donations to Shriners go, you can meet some of the children who have been helped.
Shrine Clown Unit Director Eric Blackwood says this is a chance for children who are patients served by Shriners to engage with people in the area.
“They get to socialize in an atmosphere that’s kind of protected,” he said. “They get to be in the general public and get to feel like anyone else. That’s the whole point.”
Shriners Children's hospitals and clinics are stationed around the country and help children with all kinds of medical needs — orthopedic, craniofacial, spine, spinal cord, and sports medicine conditions and injuries; as well as care for burns and burn-related conditions, colorectal and gastrointestinal conditions.
IF YOU GO
WHAT: Bedouin Shrine Clown Car Show.
WHEN: 8 a.m.noon Saturday; awards show 1 p.m.
WHERE: Honor Heights Park ball field.
INFORMATION: (918) 616-2258.
