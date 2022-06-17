THUMBS UP to the Town of Taft for moving forward with their Juneteenth celebration this weekend.
Taft is ready to celebrate Lelia Foley Davis Juneteenth Celebration and Trail Ride. This year’s celebration will have two extra days and added security.
The celebration, which runs today through Sunday, comes three weeks after a fatal shooting marred a Memorial Day weekend celebration. Sherika Bowler, 39, was killed in the shooting, and eight others were injured.
Davis said she was tempted to cancel the Juneteenth celebration because of the gunfire.
“But then, that would be defeating what we’re trying to do for Taft, what people are trying to do for Taft,” said Davis, former Taft mayor. “After praying about The celebration will end with a lantern release for Bowler.
“It’s important to show the community, and more importantly, the kids, that we’re a family,” said event organizer Mariah Phillips, Davis’ granddaughter. “It’s really about us coming together.”
We applaud the town for proceeding with the celebration.
THUMBS UP to Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. who rescinded a recent order that would have removed the Oklahoma flag from Cherokee Nation properties.
Hoskin signed the original order June 3, setting a September deadline for removal of the Oklahoma state flag from CN properties and placed limits on its use.
Hoskin said he reconsidered the order after listening to perspectives of several Cherokee Nation citizens and the Tribal Council.
“While some have expressed approval, the vast majority were opposed,” Hoskin said.
Hoskin said he realized that the decision to remove the state flag “further divided the state and the tribe at a time where good relations between both governments are more important than ever.”
We are glad to see Hoskin took Cherokee citizens’ comments to heart and hope to see Hoskin and Gov. Stitt find ways to work together to strengthen the bonds between the tribe and the state.
