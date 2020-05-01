THUMBS UP to the Oklahoma Education Technology Trust for the generous $40,000 grant to Hilldale Elementary School.
The grant will pay for equipment to set up at STEAM lab — STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics. Students will have access to new laser printers, 3-D printers and engraving machines. Younger students will have LEGOS to get them started learning about robotics.
With so many learning institutions providing more STEAM opportunities, it only makes sense to start students at an early age learning about what they can create.
Additionally, they learn plenty of things that will be useful throughout their lives — problem solving, leadership, being creative and curiosity.
THUMBS UP to Cross Telephone for installing internet so that Warner students will be able to access their school work from home.
Cross' program, Connect the Children, began when General Manager David Wright found out that Warner students would be participating in distance learning while schools are closed due to COVID-19. The service will be free for 60 days. When that expires, families will be able to stay connected, but at a low rate. They have been setting up 225 families with internet access. Warner High School Principal Brian Hummingbird said Cross has donated their time, services and equipment to get families online.
Students have had their worlds turned upside down by COVID-19. They're stuck at home. They're bored. They are used to being able to work on computers at school. And, being in a rural setting, some students are already somewhat isolated. Being able to get online is a game changer. They will have access to their school work, and for some, access to their friends.
Thanks to Cross for connecting the children.
