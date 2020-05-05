It's bad enough that we are all struggling to get through this pandemic, but there are those who are taking advantage of the situation by perpetrating fraudulent activities.
According to U.S. Attorney Brian J. Kuester's office, examples of COVID-19 fraud include: economic impact scams, supply scams, provider scams, charity scams, phishing scams, mobile app scams, investment scams, price gouging and unemployment fraud.
If someone calls and says they are from the IRS or any other government agency, whatever you do, don't give out personal information — date of birth, social security number, bank account information or credit card numbers.
Scammers also create fake shops, websites and email in an attempt to "sell" medical supplies that are high in demand, like surgical masks. In addition, scammers claim to have miracle treatments for COVID-19. But, there is no cure.
And if you believe a business or individual is price gouging, report it. The Emergency Price Stabilization Act generally prohibits a person or business from charging more than 10 percent on goods or services than was charged on the same goods or services immediately prior to the declaration of an emergency from the State of Oklahoma, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
If you have been a victim, report it. Do what you can to protect the next target of scammers.
We realize many people are struggling to get by, but fraud is a serious crime. There are other ways to get by without stealing from others. And those who do should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
