We've all seen the television commercials seeking donations at this time of year to help out homeless animals, and we hope that when you see those commercials, you consider donating to a local charity.
Yes, those dogs on TV look like they could use help, but we have the same problem here. There are several local groups that help animals — the Muskogee Animal Shelter, Fur Babies Adoptions and Rescue, PAWS (Promoting Animal Welfare Society), and all of the other groups found in neighboring cities. If you donate to these groups, you will directly address the problems that exist right here in your hometown.
The Muskogee Animal Shelter is not a no-kill shelter, although they would like to be. Until that time, local residents must continue to donate to help provide a warm, dry place for homeless animals.
Fur Babies Adoptions and Rescue is a very active organization with volunteers who foster pets until they can find homes for them.Many times, animals that are taken in are sick or injured. Fur Babies does their best to save the lives of those pets as well as the ones being fostered. They host fundraisers and work with the folks at Petco to be able to adopt out pets.
PAWS is the only no-kill shelter in Muskogee. The organization began in 1992 and is governed by a Board of Directors who are unpaid volunteers. They are supported entirely by memberships and donations. They are not funded by the city or any other level of government, nor are they affiliated with any other animal welfare organization.
Even with all of the people involved with these organizations, Muskogee continues to have a problem with homeless animals. That's why it's so important to not only shop locally, but to donate locally, as well.
You can help
If you would like to donate locally to help homeless pets:
• Muskogee Animal Shelter, 4002 Border Ave., (918) 684-6285.
• Fur Babies Adoptions and Rescue, (918) 910-3011, http://www.furbabiesadoptions.org/ or email furbabiesadoptions@gmail.com .
• Promoting Animal Welfare Society, 4321 E. Hayes St., (918) 686-7297, http://pawsforadoption.com/ or email pawslady@sbcglobal.net .
