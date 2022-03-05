Beware of the wolf in sheep's clothing — and the same should be said about those who would ban books from libraries on the premise of protecting children from inappropriate content or offensive language.
Elected officials who abhor the so-called cancel culture and howl about the erosion of First Amendment rights are working harder than ever to find ways to keep certain books out of students' reach. Republicans in the Oklahoma Legislature introduced several bills this session that would place new restrictions on school library standards.
Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor simultaneously is thumbing through the pages of 51 books flagged for potential violations of the state's obscenity laws. The Frontier reported the state's chief law enforcer seemed most concerned about the illustrations and pictures in some of those books but acknowledged written content could violate community standards for appropriateness.
Banning books is nothing new. Folks across the political spectrum have attempted to justify the act for various reasons — none of them good.
The American Library Association reports challenges to books often "are motivated by a desire to protect children from 'inappropriate' sexual content or 'offensive' language.'" The Office of Intellectual Freedom reported the top three reasons cited for book challenges were "sexually explicit" material, "offensive language," and materials that were "unsuited to any age group."
But something a little more troubling — sinister, perhaps — seems to be lurking beneath growing efforts to quell the voices of those who speak for those can't. This battle is being waged as part of an ongoing culture war designed to inflame, enrage and divide Americans.
It is being waged by a segment of the population that waves the First Amendment like a battle flag while espousing values it shares. When the conversation conflicts with those values, this same group will take a match to the document and wield it as a torch of destruction.
U.S. Supreme Court Justice William J. Brennan Jr. wrote in his Texas v. Johnson opinion the "bedrock principle underlying the First Amendment ... is that the government may not prohibit the expression of an idea simply because society finds the idea ... offensive or disagreeable." That undermines the founding principles of this nation.
When it comes to screening what students read, parents are the ones who should be entrusted with deciding what their children should read. Parents shouldn’t trust legislators at the State Capitol to make that decision for them.
