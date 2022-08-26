THUMBS UP to Pershing Elementary fourth-grader Cullen Kay and all of those who turned out to fill Cullen's unusual birthday wish.
Cullen hosted a cleanup of Elliott Park — and beyond — for his birthday. He wanted people to clean other parts of Muskogee and bring their trash bags to Elliott at noon Saturday. He got at least 17 bags by noon and planned to continue.
Cullen said the park was “really trashy” when they got there at 10 a.m. Saturday. After two hours of work, he and his friends cooled off at Elliott’s splash pad.
What is really great is the response Cullen received — worldwide.
People in Australia sent pictures of them cleaning up; some folks in Joplin, Missouri, did, too. People in Owasso and Claremore also participated by picking up trash. Cub Scout packs joined in.
We hope Cullen had a happy birthday, because he made it a great day for a lot of other people by sharing his wish for a more beautiful Muskogee.
THUMBS UP to Griffin Foods for announcing their upcoming expansion. They will be investing more than $1 million in new equipment and creating new jobs.
Griffin Food Company has been in Muskogee since 1908. That, in itself, is a pretty hefty investment.
They plan to spend the $1 million to invest in flexible packaging equipment to support new business capacity and in the creation of new jobs.
Griffin Foods is well-known for the production and packaging of syrups, molasses, imitation vanilla, mustards, and other liquid food grade products. The new machinery will allow them to package portion-size food products efficiently and effectively for use in the restaurant industry.
Griffin Foods' products are not only well known in the community, but around the country. But Muskogee is their home, and we are proud they have chosen to remain here all of these years.
