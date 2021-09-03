THUMBS UP to Leah Spradlin of Porum and the Make-A-Wish Foundation for helping make a 5-year-old's dream come true.
Bradley Lawson received a Chesapeake Bay Retriever puppy named Gabby, a few days after Bradley turned 5. He received the puppy from Hickory Creek Chesapeakes, located near Porum, with help through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
The Make-A-Wish Foundation is a nonprofit organization that helps fulfill wishes of children with a critical illnesses between the ages of 2-1⁄2 and 18 years old. Make-A-Wish was founded and is headquartered in Phoenix.
Bradley was diagnosed in 2019 with glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive cancer of the brain and spine.
Spradlin, of Hickory Creek Chesapeakes, learned through the Make-A-Wish Foundation that the foundation was seeking a dog for Bradley, she said. Spradlin reached out to them and told them she had puppies available. Then, she held the entire litter back until she knew which one would be the perfect one for Bradley.
Bradley's mom, Rachel Lawson, said Gabby is like Bradley's best friend.
“They follow each other around," she said. "The doggy just lays by him when he plays with all his toys.”
• • •
THUMBS UP to Muskogee Airmen Inc., who are sponsoring a Labor Day Fly-In this weekend at Muskogee-Davis Regional Airport in an effort to get youth interested in aviation.
Free introductory flights in a Piper Warrior will be offered to people interested in the Muskogee Airmen Flying Club’s Tim Allison Private Pilot Scholarship, said Airmen Vice President Joey Faulkner.
The group established a private pilot scholarship, named for co-founder Tim Allison, who died in April. The scholarship is offered to a local high school student or young adult to obtain their private pilot license at zero cost. All training, flight time, fuel and associated fees would be covered in full, according to scholarship information.
The fly-in will feature a variety of light-craft airplanes, and there will be a jet and several display planes. The Civil Air Patrol will be serving free hamburgers, hot dogs, drinks, and the Cherokee Skydivers are scheduled to do a demonstration.
Faulkner said the group will collect donations toward the scholarship and accept scholarship applications during the fly-in, so be sure to make a donation if you are able to attend. It could make someone's dream come true.
If you go
WHAT: Labor Day Fly-In.
WHEN: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Muskogee-Davis Regional Airport, 1200 Sabre St.
ADMISSION: Free, but donations are encouraged.
