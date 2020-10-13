Muskogee County commissioners are on a path to increase economic development, and we believe this is something Muskogee needs to be able to draw in industry.
Commissioners recently established the Muskogee County Economic Authority.
The public trust will function much like the Muskogee County Industrial Trust Authority, which began issuing bonds in 1974 to incentivize economic development. The trust is said to have "served Muskogee well for many years" but became inactive several years back. The Authority was successful because it was capable of providing low-interest loans as incentives for manufacturers.
Market volatility and reluctance of banks to lend long-term fixed-rate financing is making the need for that type of bond relevant again, said County Commissioner Ken Doke.
The program was important and had been successful.
Competition to draw in industrial prospects is competitive. Some of the competition includes Tulsa, Oklahoma City and towns like Pryor. If we are to compete with these cities, we have to bring something to the table that they do not.
Being able to provide low-interest loans as incentives is a big plus for Muskogee. Those incentives are part of the puzzle that many companies would consider when choosing their next location.
In the past, many local manufacturers benefited from the previous authority. Advantage Controls was a successful beneficiary of the program, borrowing and repaying $2.78 million through the industrial bonds. The company is still here and is a thriving business.
The Muskogee County Economic Authority will be able to provide the kind of programs needed to move Muskogee forward so that residents will prosper, and Muskogee will grow.
