THUMBS UP to Deputy Mayor Derrick Reed for wrangling the support of other city officials, the Muskogee County Health Department and others helping to boost vaccination rates and protect our community against the novel coronavirus and emerging variants.
Officials extended the schedule for a vaccination clinic at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, which was set up to ensure the equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. Reed said an increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases where vaccination rates are lagging prompted the decision.
"We’re up there for several months, every Thursday at the King Center," Reed said about the weekly vaccine clinic available to everybody regardless of residency status. "We’ll continue to do so as long as we need to — we’re there to try to save lives.”
We applaud every effort to distribute and deliver into the arms of every eligible person who wants what has proven to be safe and highly effective COVID-19 vaccines. Public health experts say 70% vaccination rate is necessary to attain the level of protection needed to proclaim victory over this pandemic.
That has proven tough to do in the face of misinformation campaigns waged for the purpose of political and monetary gain. But the MLK Center clinic and similar efforts make it a little easier.
THUMBS UP to Lake Area United Way and its support of area teachers.
The organization is doing that this year with a Cram the Campus drive to collect supplies for teachers. Those supplies will be distributed to teachers that same day at The Pop-Up Store — both events will be at Northeastern State University on its Muskogee Campus.
“We’ve always had lots of teachers from this area drive to Oklahoma City for those supplies,” Lake Area United Way Executive Director Jenny Jamison said about a project, which is an extension of something similar in Oklahoma City sponsored by Feed the Children. “For the past couple of years, we’ve worked with them to help them bring the stores to us.”
Jamison said this is just one way "to encourage teachers and boost morale." Teachers deserve all the support our community can muster.
