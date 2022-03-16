Oklahoma's governor has pledged $15 million in capital to a start-up electric vehicle company, and we would agree that electric cars are the future of transportation.
Canoo, which announced plans to open an electric vehicle manufacturing facility and customer service and financial center in Pryor’s MidAmerica Industrial Park, is pledging to create over 2,000 new jobs at an average salary of at least $64,430 and to make an overall capital investment of over $550 million over the next decade, according to contracts.
Canoo also affirmed its commitment to build a manufacturing operation in Oklahoma, adding its plans “are part of transforming the U.S. Route 412 corridor from Oklahoma through Arkansas into a center of electric vehicle research, development and manufacturing power.”
Canoo also announced it has selected Bentonville, Ark., as its headquarters, and that it will establish a research and development center and what it called “an advanced industrialization and low-volume production facility for small package delivery vehicles in the state.”
The electric car market is still in its infancy, and Oklahoma has picked a good time to get involved. The new jobs Canoo will provide will bring many more millions of dollars in salaries, making the state's $15 million investment a bargain. It will be an opportunity to grow toward electric and away from oil and gas.
It seems like investing in electric car industry is a thoughtful investment. We are headed toward electric vehicles becoming the norm. Charging stations have already begun popping up around the area. Oklahoma is ready to do its part by welcoming the electric vehicle manufacturing facility to Pryor.
