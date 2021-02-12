THUMBS UP to all of the people who have to brave the bitter cold to perform their jobs.
With temperatures below freezing, working outdoors in the bitter cold is a challenge not everyone is ready to take.
Power company linemen are invaluable to all of us when the heavy weight of ice causes power lines to snap, leaving people in the dark and without power. Many people depend on electricity to heat their homes.
Firefighters also respond when called. This is the time of the year when people are using space heaters, generators and fireplaces to stay warm. Space heaters can be very dangerous if you don't follow the instructions. Generators powered by gasoline can be dangerous, and must not be used inside. Even an ember from a roaring fire that leaps onto your floor can be devastating.
Law enforcement officers continue to be called out to burglaries, thefts, assaults and car wrecks. Their job does not stop because of the weather. And, if you see a wreck, please slow down and move over. Those officers want to get home to their families without having to worry about getting killed by a vehicle sliding on ice while doing their job.
Medics also respond to emergencies no matter what. With ice, that makes is extremely dangerous for medics who have to make sure their patients are safely loaded into their ambulances.
And, the unseen heroes are the dispatchers who make sure you get the help you need when you need it. They have left the comfort of their warm homes and braved the icy conditions to be there for you.
The weather is expected to get worse. If you don't have to go out, don't. You're not just saving yourself some grief, but you're saving emergency personnel from another trip out in the cold. The good new is that if you need them, they will answer the call.
