We were intrigued to hear that Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service is considering moving, but if it improves response time, we’re all for it.
Muskogee City/County E911 Trust Authority Executive Director Laurel Havens proposed a possible site to the Muskogee Board of County Commissioners.
Havens suggested the move from its location at 200 Callahan St., to the former Muskogee County Juvenile Detention Center on Columbus Street near the overpass.
District 3 County Commissioner Kenny Payne, board of commissioners chairman, said they have struggled to determine what to do with the vacant detention center building that has been empty for a few years. A few entities have expressed interest, but nothing has come from those conversations.
Havens’ goal is to get Muskogee County EMS away from the Court Street viaduct. When ambulances need to travel from east to west, the viaduct proposes problems if there is a train on the tracks below that causes traffic congestion on the viaduct.
If EMS were on Columbus Street, using the Columbus Street overpass, which is four lanes, would be the answer to traveling from east to west in a timely manner.
But our question is, what about the time it takes to go north or south on Main Street from Columbus Street?
If the move were to be approved, there would be remodeling to the interior necessary, and enclosed bays would need to be constructed to house ambulances.
Havens has looked into funding for the potential project and hopes to use COVID relief funds to bring the move to fruition.
We would like to encourage Havens and commissioners to do some research and determine whether it will truly save time being in a new location.
It’s definitely an idea worth considering if it will improve response times and save lives.
