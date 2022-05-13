THUMBS UP to Creek Elementary Principal Andrea Sagely and her students at Creek Elementary School. Sagely challenged students to meet their reading goals for the year. She told them she would read to them from the school's roof if they succeeded.
And they did. Sagely spent Wednesday morning reading various books aloud while students watched via Zoom.
Teachers try a lot of different methods to encourage reading, and this was one way to get students to accomplish their goal.
We all should encourage our children to read — comics, books, short stories — whatever they are interested in. It doesn't have to be a textbook. The main goal is to encourage reading. Sometimes, you have to be creative, but a student who enjoys reading will find themself on a path to a future with endless possibilities.
• • •
THUMBS UP to Cheryl Andrews for seeing a woman in need and helping her get a vehicle.
Andrews, a local Realtor, became friends on Facebook with Fort Gibson resident Hayley McNair.
McNair had moved to the area from Palestine, Texas, four years ago so her oldest child could be near his father. She was paying someone to give her a ride to Muskogee to get to work.
Andrews' son-in-law, Matt Hampton, found a car and Andrews purchased it for McNair.
Rachel Hampton, Andrews’ daughter, said she has never known a time when her mother was not generous.
“She truly has a heart of gold,” she said. “There is honestly never a time that she isn’t trying to help someone in need.”
Not many people would go that far out of their way and spend the money it takes to purchase a car for a stranger. But that's the kind of person Andrews is, and Muskogee is so lucky that she calls our city home. We can all take a lesson from her.
