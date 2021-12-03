THUMBS UP to Founders’ Place Historical District Inc. and the Muskogee Public Schools' Fab Lab for building and installing the Little Free Library in the Founders' Place community garden. The library, in the 400 block of North 14th Street, is open to anyone and contains both current books and magazines, primarily for adults.
What a great way to share a good book or magazine. It's especially handy for residents in the area who are older or who don't have transportation readily available.
Reading has been proven to keep your mind young and sharp. It also helps your vocabulary and will transport you, through your imagination to places you’ve never been.
Wouldn't it be great to see more of these pop up in other neighborhoods around Muskogee?
• • •
THUMBS UP to Muskogee Parks and Recreation for purchasing a small-scale train to enhance the city's offerings for our children.
The train made its debut at the Christmas tree lighting ceremony Thursday at Depot Green.
“We just want people to enjoy a downtown Depot District Christmas,” said Muskogee Parks and Recreation Director Mark Wilkerson.
People can ride the train from 5:30-9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays through Dec. 23. Admission is $2. The train will load at the east end of Depot Green for a 10-minute ride.
The train has three cars and a caboose and can ride 20 to 24 passengers. Rubber wheels enable the train to go on sidewalks and streets.
Wilkerson said the city plans to use the train as a regular Depot Green attraction.
