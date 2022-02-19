When environmental organizations file a lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for its failure to enforce provisions of the Clean Air Act, we would support those organizations.
The downside? Oklahoma is one of 39 states failing to revise and file state implementation plans that were due July 31. The EPA subsequently failed to issue a formal finding of those shortcomings before a Jan. 31 deadline, and the agency has yet to act.
Congress authorized in 1977 the development and implementation of Clean Air Act. EPA issued a regional haze rule in 1999, requiring states to issue implementation plans on periodic basis.
Oklahoma waged a years-long legal battle against the EPA, and the imposition of a federal implementation plan after a more lenient state plan was rejected. That battle ended when the U.S. Supreme Court declined to review rulings that upheld the federal implementation plan.
The implementation of the plan required Oklahoma Gas & Electric to upgrade its emissions-reduction technologies at its power plants near Muskogee and Red Rock or switch to cleaner-burning fuels.
“Sadly we’ve noticed a history at the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality of delaying action and failing to require pollution controls to deliver us clean air and water as required by law," said Sierra Club's Oklahoma Chapter Chair Cheyenne Skye Branscum. "We need the EPA to hold Gov. (Kevin) Stitt and his DEQ accountable when states like Oklahoma fail to follow the laws established by Congress to reduce pollution.”
Although the coalition is concerned about regional haze in national parks and wilderness areas, we should all be concerned. We have to find ways to reduce carbon emissions if our children are to have a future that includes clean air.
