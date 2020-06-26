THUMBS UP to Oklahoma artists who are taking part in the Oklahoma Art Crawl this weekend. Three local photographers will host a show from 5-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at The Gallery, 111 W. Broadway.
Award-winning photographers Tony Corbell, Mandy Lynn Corbell and Kimberly Smith will show off some of their work.
Artists in Tahlequah Creates Art gallery, 215 N. Muskogee Ave, Tahlequah, also will take part.
During this time of uncertainty, art exhibitions can provide respite to many. It's a chance to get out of the house and see some of the fantastic artwork Oklahoma has to offer. You will be amazed at all of the talent Oklahoma has.
To see a map of artists statewide: https://www.ovac-ok.org/ok-art-crawl .
• • •
THUMBS UP to the residents of Wagoner. After many months of preparation and planning, the Katy Depot has been moved into Wagoner from its former home at the corner of U.S. 69 and Whitehorn Cove Road, north of Wagoner.
"It's our Liberty Bell. Wagoner wasn't Wagoner until the depot was built (in 1896)," said Mayor A.J. Jones, a Wagoner native. "It's historically significant. We are a train town. We wouldn't even exist if the trains didn't cross here. The trains came through here in 1887, and Wagoner was the first incorporated city in Indian Territory in 1896."
The depot was moved after it was cut in half. It will be reassembled at the corner of Cherokee and Smith streets.
Residents hope the corner becomes popular attraction, bringing tourists and their dollars to Wagoner.
We wish them the best of luck with the project.
