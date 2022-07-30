All Oklahoma tag agents who wish to remain in business will be required to franchise their current locations under the Service Oklahoma name and become “licensed operators,” and if it improves service, we are all for it.
This will lead to changes for those tag agents who already handle motor vehicle registrations and titles and the issuance of driver's licenses.
House Bill 3419 creates the model that merges the licensing and motor vehicle services performed by the Department of Public Safety and Oklahoma Tax Commission into one division. Driver’s license oversight will switch to Service Oklahoma starting Nov. 1, and motor vehicle services follow beginning Jan. 1.
The vision over the next few years is to add additional services to all Service Oklahoma locations, including the ability to purchase turnpike passes and state records, including birth and death certificates.
Just being able to receive all of these additional services locally instead of traveling to Tulsa or Oklahoma City could save consumers a lot of time.
The concern that we have is that too many additional tasks might be added, which might create longer lines and longer wait times.
You can stand for hours in lines at the Department of Motor Vehicles in major cities, but unless you wait until the last day of the month — as many people do — to renew a tag or driver's license, the lines are tolerable, and you hardly ever have a lengthy wait.
The bill also creates the ability for tag agents to sell their business.
Tag agents who refuse to franchise have the option to continue as licensed motor agents through December 2025. At that point, they’ll have to give up their license or convert to a licensed operator. In exchange for franchising, licensed operators will be able to sell their businesses at fair market prices or back to Service Oklahoma at a statutorily-set fee. Currently, the Tax Commission decides who takes over a business when a tag agent retires and at what price.
We're happy to see that more services will be available, while saving consumers time and money.
