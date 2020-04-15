A growing chorus of voices rising up in support of re-opening the economy on some an arbitrary date is cause for concern given the fact we may not know the extent of the COVID-19 pandemic in Oklahoma.
The reason why is because the testing practically every public health expert and epidemiologist says is necessary to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus has yet to be done. Much more testing needs to be done to know where cases are and how extensive the problem is within communities across the state.
Medical experts at the state level say the death toll could be higher than the 108 announced Tuesday as part of the official tally. That's because those who have died at home during the pandemic but showed no symptoms were not tested for the coronavirus, and without an autopsy there is no way of knowing whether the death was secondary to a COVID-related illness.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is collecting specimens for COVID-19 testing only from those who showed symptoms prior to death. The agency reportedly would need 8,000 or more test kits a year and at least one more refrigerator to start testing deceased patients who were asymptomatic or had no history of COVID-19 prior to death.
It appears unlikely 8,000 tests can be spared for post-mortem testing when county health departments still lack the testing capacity needed to know the extent of the problem locally. Even the official tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases could be deceiving because "we are still not testing like we should be."
Muskogee Emergency Management Director Tyler Evans said county health officials planned to test up to 15 people a day this week, but they were still waiting for reagents and tests from the state. The state turned toward the private sector after experiencing problems securing the test kits promised by the federal government.
Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy, declared a victory over the coronavirus Tuesday, saying "it is time to put our economy back on track and let Oklahomans go back to work." He expressed hope that lawmakers would "lead by example and get back to work at the Capitol for our constituents in May."
We hope other lawmakers follow the advice of public health officials rather than Roberts, who serves as chairman of the House Committee on Public Health. Opening up for business without following established protocols for pandemics and without a plan would be reckless.
Health officials identified two things that will be required before we are able to return to something that resembles a normal existence: widespread testing and contact tracing of positive cases. We should follow that advice or risk a setback that could shock the economy even worse the second time around.
