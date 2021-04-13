Muskogee's Farmers Market opened for business Saturday, and it provides a great way to find fresh produce as well as a way to get out and mingle (socially distanced) and enjoy the fresh air.
Cassie Herringshaw, who is co-manager of the market, said 2020 was a down year for the Muskogee Farmers Market. COVID-19 kept some vendors home as well as some customers.
With the number of COVID-19 cases dropping, more people are getting out, and what better time to get out than spring?
This year, you'll see some new vendors, as well as familiar faces from past markets. Carl McDonald operates a farm in Council Hill. He's new to the Farmers Market this year. But, he's ready. He has tomatoes, onions, lettuce, garlic, bell peppers, jalapeños, turnips, kohlrabi, and carrots, with plans for more variety in the future.
Also included will be a new honey vendor who also makes soaps. Another vendor will bring meat chicken. Another vendor is bringing quail eggs.
In addition to cash, credit/debit cards, seniors farmers market cards and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, the market has one additional program.
The Farmers Market also participates in the ‘Double Up Oklahoma’ program. SNAP recipients can bring their SNAP card to market and when they swipe it, they can double the amount in Farmers Market tokens.
If Muskogee residents want to eat healthier, the market is a good starting place. You can try new foods, enjoy the ones you already like and get cooking tips while you're at it. You're also helping out your neighbors who farm and bring their wares to the market.
