A group that would like to see recreational marijuana use legal in the state of Oklahoma is forgetting one thing — marijuana sales and use is a federal crime.
Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws submitted more than 164,000 signatures last week to the Office of the Secretary of State. The group needed about 95,000 signatures to qualify the question for the ballot and had until Aug. 1 to collect them. They are asking for a statewide vote on whether to legalize use of marijuana for any adult over the age of 21.
Our problem is, according to federal law, marijuana remains illegal.
The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act, or MORE Act, would have decriminalized marijuana. It would have removed marijuana from the list of scheduled substances under the Controlled Substances Act and eliminated criminal penalties for an individual who manufactures, distributes, or possesses marijuana. It passed the U.S. House of Representatives on April 1, but did not make it past the U.S. Senate.
A total of 37 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands regulate cannabis for medical use by qualified individuals. The number of states with non-medical (adult-use) regulated cannabis is at 19, plus two territories and the District of Columbia (D.C. does not regulate non-medical sales), according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Until federal law is changed, residents of states who have passed medical marijuana laws or non-medical use of marijuana laws, could be arrested and charged in federal court.
It would be better if Oklahomans just waited for the federal law to change.
